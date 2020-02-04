Twitter Thanks Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood for Bringing Much-Needed Joy With Live TV Special

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood aren't letting the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing keep them from bringing the joy of music to their fans.

As expected, the pair came together in their home recording space, Studio G, and belted out some of their favorite songs while sharing stories and taking requests from fans on Twitter. It was a wholesome showcase of love, creativity, talent and joy, and the couples' fans were here for it.

Vocal fans flooded onto Twitter throughout the special, sharing messages of appreciation for the pair, and gleefully sharing how the special was a ray of sunshine in these troubled times.

Earlier this week, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Brooks and Yearwood via video chat, and the pair opened up about bringing their at-home concert to the airwaves.

"This is not going to be a polished network special -- it's gonna be very much like what you saw last week," Yearwood explained. "We're gonna throw in some different songs, but [it'll be] just very loose and very much for the people… it's for all of us to just be together."

Check out the video below to hear more from the loving couple about how they are staying strong in self-isolation.