Twitter Reacts to Seeing Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's 'Bachelor' Love Story Play Out

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's love story continues to play out on The Bachelor. Amid Rachael's ongoing racism controversy, her love story with Matt is still unfolding and fans have a lot of feelings about it.

Monday's episode of the reality series saw Rachael breaking down over the Fantasy Suite dates and telling Matt, "I picture you as my future husband."

Later, Matt promised that he was only going to be truthful with her and admitted, "I'm falling in love with you."

"I'm head over heels for you. I'm completely in love with you," she responded. At the rose ceremony, Matt chose to move forward with Rachael and Michelle, sending Bri home.

Needless to say, many fans had a bit less enthusiasm for the burgeoning romance, and took to Twitter to express their thoughts over Matt's decision to choose Rachael over Bri.

Matt ignoring all of Rachael’s red flags like#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lzY06PWoin — The Bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) February 23, 2021

rachel over bri. RACHEL#TheBachelorABC over BRI? pic.twitter.com/b4EtU3y4AU — mae ami|@gossipmonett on ig (@gossipmonet) March 9, 2021

Other fans were disappointed that is seems Matt's eventual choice has all but been decided. Others remarked on how the finale will inevitably be awkward, in light of what has happened since the show taped.

LIKE I KNOOOOW MATT IS GOING TO PICK RACHAEL BUT I WANT HIM TO PICK MICHELLE #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/6yhRJ2rRzC — The Betchelorette (@christinabobin3) March 9, 2021

me trying to finish watching this season of #thebachelor even though i know what happens pic.twitter.com/OW7dRhjPfa — nica manasseri (@NManasseri) March 9, 2021

Me after seeing tonight’s episode of The Bachelor and knowing in my heart Matt will pick Rachel and we all know what comes after that: pic.twitter.com/xWV2zTHIGK — ab (@a0c0nn) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, next week's preview shows Matt having difficult conversations with his mom, and, like both of the women who remain, breaking down emotionally over the choice he must now make.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.