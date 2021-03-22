True Thompson Gets a Makeover From Chicago West and It's a Look Into the Kardashian Future

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Next Generation! While fans love to see the Kardashian-Jenner clan's antics, it's their tiny tots who were front and center over the weekend.

True looked precious in a turquoise Princess Jasmine costume, while Chicago wore an adorable pink tutu dress. Chicago expertly glossed True's lips with some KKW Beauty lipstick, causing True to squeal with delight upon seeing herself in the mirror.

She later rocked the made up look while "grocery shopping" at her play grocery store and riding scooters with Chicago.

True is very close with her cousins, especially Chicago and Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Last July, Khloe opened up about not comparing her daughter to her cousins during a podcast interview.

"True has two cousins that are only three months — they're all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I'm like, 'But Chicago did this,' or 'Stormi did that.' I'm like, 'I can't do that!'" she said. "We're all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too... I have to remind myself of that."