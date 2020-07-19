Troian Bellisario Recalls 'Extreme Anxiety' at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

Troian Bellisario is getting real about the "extreme anxiety" she felt at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Bellisario attended the 2018 event with husband Patrick J. Adams, who co-starred with Markle on Suits. The Pretty Little Liars star was five months pregnant at the time, and as she told The Daily Telegraph's Stellar, she was worried people would find out about her pregnancy.

"Of course I did, and I had it two-fold," she said of her anxiety over her outfit. "I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed."

Bellisario was also worried about choosing the right fascinator. "They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s," she shared.

"You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition?" Bellisario asked. "It was a nightmare."

The actress turned to her friend, Australian-born stylist Annabelle Harron, for advice on what to wear.

"I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, 'Annabelle, this is not a full hat.' And she said, 'It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering,'" Bellisario remembered. "And I was like, 'If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.' And she said, 'Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!'"

Bellisario gave a shout out to Harron on her Instagram after the event, writing, "Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing. Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come. Also. Thank you so much @annabelleharron & @temperleylondon for making me feel so beautiful on such a momentous occasion. And last but definitely not least... thank you @halfadams for being your devastatingly handsome self and letting me come along for the ride."

Adams and Bellisario welcomed their daughter Aurora in 2018, while Markle gave birth to son Archie in 2019.

In a March 2019 interview with ET, Adams and Bellisario opened up about potentially getting their kids together for play dates. Watch below.