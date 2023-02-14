Tristan Thompson Subtly Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Thirst Trap Bikini Pics

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be broken up, but that doesn't mean they can't show each other a little social media love.

After KoKo posted several thirst trap pics, including some bikini shots and ab-baring crop top looks with her older sister, Kim Kardashian, Tristan showed his subtle support for his ex by liking the photos.

This comes after Khloe, 38, also showed her ex some love on Instagram. Over the weekend, Tristan posted a photo of himself with their 4-year-old daughter, True, writing, "Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year #minime."

The 31-year-old NBA star is the father of Khloe's two children, True and their 6-month-old son, whose name has not been publicly revealed yet.

Khloe and Tristan split in December 2021 just days after they did an embryo transfer to a surrogate for their baby boy. ET has previously confirmed that they were secretly engaged at the time when the news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman.

Earlier this month, Khloe confirmed that she is single after a fan asked about a current man in her life.

"Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another," she tweeted of her kids. "Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽"

Though she and Tristan have been broken up for more than year, they have still maintained a solid co-parenting relationship. In January, Khloe attended the funeral of Tristan's mom, Andrea, who died suddenly.

Weeks after Andrea's death, Khloe posted about her children's grandmother, writing, "This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives... I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."