Tristan Thompson Praises Son Prince In Sweet Post Marking His 4th Birthday

Tristan Thompson is a proud dad. The NBA player took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his son, Prince's, fourth birthday. Thompson shares the little boy with his ex, Jordan Craig.

"Happy birthday Princey!!!" Thompson wrote alongside a slideshow of images of his son. "I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold."

"Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her," he added, referring to 2-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian. "Daddy Loves you baby boy ❤️🙏🏾💪🏾🤘🏾❤️."

Kardashian commented on the post with six red heart emoji.

Thompson recently made the move to Boston, Massachusetts, to play for the Celtics -- which a source told ET has been tough for Kardashian.

According to the source, "Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately."

"Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive," the source added.

Thompson's agent confirmed to Yahoo Sports last month that the NBA player agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics after nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The reported two-year deal is said to be worth $19 million.

While a source previously told ET that Kardashian would not be uprooting her life in L.A. with their daughter True, it seems that plans might be changing.

"She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career," the source said. "At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."

