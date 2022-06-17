Tristan Thompson Makes Cameo in Drake's 'Falling Back' Music Video Featuring 23 Brides

Tristan Thompson has a knack for making a mockery of committed relationships. His latest stunt: appearing in Drake's new music video in which the rapper tells his "best man" he is "ready to settle down" and get married ... to 23 brides.

Following the release of his surprise 14-track albumHonestly, Nevermind, the rapper also dropped the music video to "Falling Back." Drizzy opens the music video dressed in a tuxedo. Seconds later, Thompson enters the frame and asks Drake, "You ready?"

The rapper says he is, prompting Thompson to respond, "Don't feel right? We scrap it. We go home. It's done." Drake replies, "No, no, no. I'm good, bro. It's a good time for me, you know? I'm ready to settle down. I'm in love." Thompson tells Drake he's happy for him before adding, "You only get married once."

Later in the video, Drake's at the altar where the rabbi asks him if he's ready to commit himself to being a good husband. He responds, "I do." The rabbi then asks the bride the same question, only this time the camera pans out to all 23 brides as they answer in unison, "I do." The rabbi then pronounces them, "man and wives."

It's not lost on fans that the music video dropped just hours after the NBA player's cheating scandal played out on the season finale of The Kardashians. In that episode, Khloe Kardashian fainted in the wake of Thompson's paternity scandal.

"I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated. I fainted the other day. I’m fine," Khloe told her sister over FaceTime. "Sometimes I feel like I can’t breathe and I’m gasping for air. I just fainted. I’m fine."

"I’ve been put on some beta blockers. I’m going to block all the s**t out of my system and everyone can f**k off," Khloe added. "I’ll cry in the shower and no one will know the difference."

The paternity scandal reared its ugly head on Dec. 3, when Kim Kardashian was alerted to an article online that had published court documents. In the docs, Thompson admitted to having a one-night stand with Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday, though he denied the months-long affair that Maralee alleged.

It wasn't until later that month that Thompson confessed that he'd been engaging in a sexual relationship with Maralee for months. In January, a paternity test confirmed that Thompson did father Maralee's baby boy, Theo. In addition to Theo, Tristan shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan Craig, and a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe.