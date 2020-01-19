Tristan Thompson Is Ejected From a Game for Attempting to Swat Another Player on the Butt

Tristan Thompson is in hot water again, but this time it's for his actions on the court. The 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star was ejected from the third quarter of his Friday night NBA game after he attempted to smack opposing team member Jae Crowder on the butt.

The Cavaliers were playing the Memphis Grizzlies when Thompson reached down to give Crowder a smack while the Grizzlies player attempted to fend off his hand.

Tristan Thompson has been ejected from the game in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/HRja4hntt5 — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) January 18, 2020

Crowder played for the Cavaliers during the 2017-2018 season, and Thompson claims the attempted butt tap was meant in a friendly manner.

"We have a history, and it was just a little competitive spirit,'' Thompson said, according to ESPN. "[The officials] might have taken it the wrong way because they may have forgotten we were teammates.''

The attempted smack was Thompson's second technical foul of the game. According to CNN, the first came after Thompson and Crowder had a tense exchange at the start of the game. Thompson also added that he plans to appeal the decision with the player's association as he can only receive seven technical fouls in the season before being suspended from the court.

Tristan Thompson downplays the exchange with his former teammate Jae Crowder, honored to move up the @cavs rankings to third in all-time rebounding. #BeTheFightpic.twitter.com/cSForcWaKV — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) January 18, 2020

After the game, Crowder told reporters that Thompson's behavior was "a lot of barking, no bite, obviously," according to Fox Sports Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies eventually beat the Cavaliers 113 to 109.

Last week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sat courtside at the Staples Center to cheer on Thompson as the Cavaliers played against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kim clapped back after several people online accused her of booing the ex-boyfriend of her sister Khloe Kardashian during the game.

"I was there to support him!" she tweeted at the time. "And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never boo anyone. I don't go hate, only to cheer!"