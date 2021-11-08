Travis Scott Will Cover Funeral Costs, Mental Health Services for Astroworld Victims

Travis Scott is covering important costs following the Astroworld tragedy. The 30-year-old rapper is covering the funeral costs of the eight people who died at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, multiple outlets report.

"Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved," Scott's rep told CNN in a statement. "These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

Scott is also assisting attendees at the event, including the hundreds who were injured, by partnering with BetterHelp to offer free mental health services, ET has learned.

The mental health services are being offered to anyone who attended Astroworld Fest, who may need to talk through their trauma. BetterHelp resources will amount to one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with trained, licensed professionals working with the organization. BetterHelp will also team up with the National Alliance of Mental Illness for people who may need more help than just virtual, as well as a hotline set up, which Scott is overseeing.

"In order to support the mental health of those impacted by the events that took place at Astroworld, BetterHelp is providing one month of free therapy to all attendees," BetterHelp told ET in a statement. "Once signed up, members will be matched to a therapist within 48 hours. The link to get started is betterhelp.com/cactusjackfoundation."

Variety previously reported that Scott is providing refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to the festival.

And in the wake of the fatal show, Scott and Live Nation are facing several lawsuits. On Monday, TMZ reported that Houston law firm Roberts Markland LLP filed seven lawsuits, all claiming both Scott and Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect attendees.

Scott previously released a statement on Twitter, writing, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night."

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," he continued. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support. Love you all."