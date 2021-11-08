Travis Scott to Refund All Astroworld Concertgoers After Fatal Incident: Report

Travis Scott is reportedly reimbursing fans who attended his Astroworld Festival show in Houston, Texas, in which eight people died and many more were left injured.

According to Variety, the 30-year-old rapper is providing refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld. The trade publication also notes that Scott will no longer be headlining this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds that was scheduled for Saturday.

Scott has spoken out since the tragedy in an emotional video, which he posted to his Instagram Stories.

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night," Scott said. "You know, my fans really mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I could make out anything that's going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need. I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening."

Roddy Ricch, who performed earlier in the day on Friday ahead of Scott's set, previously announced his intention to donate his Astroworld earnings to the families of the victims.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with the Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, City of Houston Office of Emergency Management and others, gave an update on the Astroworld incident. Turner confirmed it's an ongoing, active investigation, saying it's being "thoroughly investigated."

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena said that 300 concertgoers were treated at a field hospital set up at the festival, which was held at Houston's NRG Park and had around 50,000 in attendance.

"At approximately 9 or 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries," Pena said, recalling the events of the night. "People began to fall out and become unconscious, and that created additional panic. People were getting injured."

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite added during the press conference that the chaos at the concert "seemed like it happened all at once."

"Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode," he noted. "So we immediately started doing CPR and moving people right then."

He added, "That's when I went and met with the promoters and LiveNation, and they agreed to end [the concert] early in the interest of public safety."

The festival released a statement canceling the rest of the weekend's performances.