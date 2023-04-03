Travis Scott Shows Love for Ex Kylie Jenner in Rare Social Media Moment

It seems there's still love galore between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Despite their recent "break," the on-and-off couple appears to be on such good terms that the rapper took to Jenner's recent Instagram post with a short, but sweet message for the mom of two.

Over the weekend, behind-the-scenes snaps from a photo shoot for her upcoming mascara launch were shared to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account. In the pictures, the makeup mogul posed in an avant-garde black gown with her hair slicked back.

"A beauty," the nine-time GRAMMY nominee commented.

Of course, the comment did not go unnoticed by fans, especially considering Scott does not frequently post in regard to his personal life.

In January, a source told ET the pair was on a break, less than a year after she gave birth to their second child together, son Aire. They are also parents to daughter Stormi, 5.

"The two have had an up-and-down relationship," the source said, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."

As for the reason behind the pause, "Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue."

"With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis, on the other hand, lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends," the source explained. "The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent."

More recently, a source told ET that Jenner "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free."