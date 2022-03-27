Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since 2021 Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is slowly returning to the stage following the tragedy that took place at the Astroworld Festival in November. A source tells ET that the 30-year-old rapper performed at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party at a private home in Bel-Air, California, on Saturday night.

"He stood behind the DJ booth and was dancing, having fun, feeding off the energy of partygoers, and had a big smile on his face," the source says. "He performed 'Sicko Mode' and a couple other songs. He was wearing a leather jacket with a T-shirt underneath, a big diamond chain necklace and a baseball cap."

This marks Scott's first performance since 10 people were killed and hundreds were injured during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Officials described it as a "chaotic event," and the medical examiner determined that all 10 victims from the festival died of "compression asphyxia" and the manner was ruled to be an accident.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and others involved in the festival. Earlier this month, the rapper announced Project HEAL, a multi-tier initiative aimed at addressing challenges facing today's youth when it comes to academic scholarships, mental health resources and event safety.

"Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," Scott captioned his post announcing the new initiative. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

The rapper added that he and his team created Project HEAL "to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be."

Scott added, "I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."