Travis Scott Lands First Headlining Festival After Astroworld Concert Tragedy

Travis Scott's comeback is practically complete. The rapper's set to headline his first U.S. festival later this summer, some 10 months after 10 concertgoers were killed and hundreds more were injured at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

The "Goosebumps" rapper will headline Day 3 of the Day N Vegas Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Sza will headline Friday, followed by J. Cole on Saturday and then Scott wrapping things up Sunday. Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, T-Pain and Pusha T are just some of the many other performers.

It's true that the Houston native is already scheduled to headline the Primavera Sound Festival, but he's only doing so for the South American leg in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in November, marking Day N Vegas his grand return to the festival circuit in the U.S.

It's worth noting that Live Nation is partly producing Primavera Sound, the same producers behind Astroworld. Day N Vegas is produced by Goldenvoice, which also runs Coachella and Stage Coach and are a subsidiary of AEG.

Scott has seemingly been, slowly but surely, inching to reach this point. Some of his first performances since the Astroworld tragedy were private events, like when he performed at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party at a private home in Bel-Air, California, back in March. The following month, Scott made his first public performance in Miami at the famed nightclub E11even as the city welcomed Formula One for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

Soon after, Scott made his return to an awards show stage last month when he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. But while the 31-year-old rapper's once again being embraced by the music world, he remains embroiled in multiple lawsuits filed against him (including a wrongful death lawsuit) stemming from the Astroworld tragedy.

In response to the catastrophe, the rapper back in March announced Project HEAL, a multi-tier initiative aimed at addressing challenges facing today's youth when it comes to academic scholarships, mental health resources and event safety. As part of that endeavor, his Cactus Jack Foundation awarded $1 million in scholarship aid to 100 graduating seniors from 38 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) last month.