Travis Barker Shares More PDA Pics From Trip With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker will follow Kourtney Kardashian "anywhere." The Blink-182 rocker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share more romantic photos and videos from his and Kardashian's latest adventure.

Kardashian stares off into the distance during a boat ride in the first pic, while subsequent videos show the pair getting cozy together. In one clip, Barker professes his love for Kardashian as they walk across a narrow bridge above a huge canyon. The last photo shows the two sharing a kiss in front of a picturesque background.

"Anywhere with you," Barker captioned the post.

Barker's post comes just one day after Kardashian shared a steamy photo of her own. The pair share a passionate kiss in the pic, with Barker holding his girlfriend in his arms. "Just Like Heaven," she wrote alongside the snap. Barker commented, "🖤 EVERYTHING."

A source recently told ET that Kardashian and Barker are "way more serious" after moving from longtime friends to being a couple earlier this year.

"This is the happiest Kourtney has been in a while and her family is thrilled for her," the source said. "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along great and all have the best time together. Kourtney's been trying to keep their relationship as private as she can on social media, but they're both super into each other and cute together."

It seems the couple has certainly gotten more comfortable with sharing PDA on social media. See more in the video below.