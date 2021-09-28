Travis Barker Says He Wants to Laugh With Kourtney Kardashian 'For the Rest of My Life'

Travis Barker is ready to spend the rest of his life with Kourtney Kardashian. The two lovebirds have been around the world together recently, and can't help but fawn over each other no matter where they are.

Kourtney, 42, posted a series of photos and videos on Monday night to Instagram, writing, "Skies n’ stuff."

In one video, Kourtney and Travis hold hands across a small table while laughing. Above them is a handwritten sign that reads, "Chef's tables area for free employee meals only! Keep it clean."

Travis, 45, commented on the post, "Laugh with you for the rest of my life."

Kourtney replied to the comment, writing, "@travisbarker my whole life."

A source recently told ET that the pair are definitely in it for the long haul.

"Kourtney and Travis have grown even closer since traveling together. They have gotten so much more serious, to the point that they could very well spend the rest of their lives together," the source said. "They are both very committed and very happy. Their kids are also excited about a bigger, closer future together."