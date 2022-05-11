Travis Barker Reveals the Romantic Reason Why He Moved Near Kourtney Kardashian Before They Started Dating

Travis Barker told Kris Jenner a sweet story that clearly proved his love for Kourtney Kardashian. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris paid a visit to her eldest child and recalled a conversation she'd had with the 46-year-old rocker before the start of his romantic relationship with Kourtney.

"He goes, 'Do you want to know the real reason why I moved to Calabasas? Because I knew she lived in Calabasas and I knew she was the love of my life. I didn’t even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn’t date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her,'" Kris told Kourtney, recalling what Travis had said.

Kourtney was touched by the revelation, telling her mom, "I’ve never met a better human in my life. The thoughtfulness and just everything."

The memory affected Kris too, so much so that she was holding back tears as she told her daughter, "It was just such an amazing moment."

Of course, the longtime friends did end up starting a romantic relationship. Travis popped the question to Kourtney in October, an event that played out on a previous episode of the Hulu series.

Earlier in Kris and Kourtney's conversation, the momager realized her daughter wasn't wearing her engagement ring and questioned her about its whereabouts.

"It’s actually getting fixed. This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way," Kourtney, 43, said. "I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, thinking it would be safe right next to me. So I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for, like, hours."

"And then I called Travis and I was like, 'I did something really, really bad,'" she continued. "He handled it the best. But it really gave me a nervous breakdown. I was just like, 'This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life. How could I have done that?'"

In a confessional, Kourtney expanded on the reason why she got so emotional when she damaged her engagement ring.

"Travis picked it out, he designed it, he looked at so many stones [and thought] that this was me in a stone," she said. "I thought that that was really special."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.