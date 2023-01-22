Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes

Travis Barker is paying homage to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in the form of new ink! The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram over the weekend to debut a tattoo of what appears to be Kourtney's eyes on his upper thigh.

Barker shared a carousel of photos with the third and fourth images of the post showcasing the striking tattoo. Barker captioned the post, "Oh hey there."

As a way to seemingly confirm that the tattoo is of her eyes, Kardashian reposted the photo of her husband's tattoo to her Instagram story.

This is not the first ink Barker has gotten as a tribute to The Kardashians star. When they first began dating in 2021, he got her name tattooed on his chest and went on to get "I Love You" tattooed on his forearm.

The reality stars tied the knot in three ceremonies in 2022 -- in Las Vegas, a Santa Barbara courthouse and a lavish ceremony in Italy.