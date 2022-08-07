Travis Barker Conquers Fear of Heights on Adventurous Getaway With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker took to the treetops over the weekend on a high-flying adventure, admitting in a post on Instagram that he "used to be afraid of heights."

The Blink-182 drummer shared a daring video of himself, fearlessly pushing off a wooden platform to zipline through a picturesque landscape of tall trees. Later, he shared a vertigo-inducing video while he walked across a razor-thin rope suspension bridge high.

Barker's bride, Kourtney Kardashian, didn't appear to join him for the high flying adventure, but seemed to be nearby, sharing photos and videos of "lake life." Travis shared a waterfront snap of Kourtney with the caption, "My beautiful wife."

Kourtney got her own adrenaline fix on the water, sharing a "Sunday Funday" video on a wakeboard. She also posted a slew of boat snaps, showing off her Skims swimwear and some sweet family candid photos.

The couple was spotted boarding a commercial flight from Los Angeles, California, to Spokane, Washington, last week, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The outlet reports that they have a home in nearby Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which is known for its water sports, National Forest and nature trails.

Life has been moving at breakneck speed for Kravis since tying the knot in a May 15 courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California. The two arrived and departed in a luxury, black convertible and shared photos from the momentous occasion the following day.

Less than a week later, the newlyweds jetted off to Italy to celebrate their love at a larger reception surrounded by family and friends.

The following month, Kourtney and Travis encountered a road bump when the musician was hospitalized for "severe life threatening pancreatitis.” Luckily, however, the health scare only made the pair closer than ever.

"Kourtney has dropped everything to make sure that Travis is quickly on the mend. Being newlyweds, they weren’t anticipating this, but after what Travis went through and what they went through together, it made them even stronger and more connected,” a source told ET after Travis was released from the hospital. “Kourtney refused to leave his side until she knew he was going to be OK and put a halt on everything, like filming and work commitments.”

While the couple continue to work toward their goal of having a baby together, a source told ET earlier this week that “Travis' health is top priority right now.”

"Married life has been amazing and the kids are all adjusted, and they are all living life to the fullest," the source added.

Travis appeared to be on the mend last month, as he made a surprise appearance to perform at a Machine Gun Kelly show.

