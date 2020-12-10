Tracee Ellis Ross Says She's 'Happily Single' But Open to Romance

Tracee Ellis Ross is opening up about life, love and the cute date-like dinners she enjoys with herself during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress and producer got candid in a new cover interview with the November issue of Shape.

Speaking about her love life, Ross said she has learned to develop a “productive relationship” with singledom.

“I am happily single, though that doesn’t mean I am not open to and don’t want a relationship,” she tells the magazine. “But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude -- I really enjoy my company.”

“For example, one of the things I loved to do pre-pandemic is put on something cute and go for dinner and have a beautiful meal and a glass of wine,” Ross, 47, continues. Well, can’t do that. But you know what? I can do that at home. I make a beautiful plate. I set it out and have a glorious meal.”

Ross noted that such moves illustrate how loving herself is an action.



As part of that self-love and enjoying her own company, Ross no longer strives for perfection, something she admitted she used to spend a great deal of time and energy on.

“I used to spend so much time trying to be perfect, to get it perfect. But that’s not realistic,” she explains. “Bad feelings come up. There was an element of risk to try something different -- to try on the idea of: What if the universe is conspiring for good? Not necessarily mine, but what if I don’t have the full picture here? What if this is all OK?’”

“And, that was the start of a turning point,” she adds. “If you keep putting good stuff in your cup, eventually it overflows. And, you’ll be like, ‘Oh, I need a new container.’”

The Black-ish star also talked about her hopes for achieving work-life balance in a post-pandemic world.

“Before COVID, we were all living unsustainable schedules,” she says. “I used to park my car, walk through my kitchen, go upstairs, and get ready for bed, and then I’d start the whole thing over the next day. I hope a bit of the humanity we found can remain within what we go back to.”

