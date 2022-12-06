Tori Spelling Reunites With Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price to Recreate 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Scene

Celebrating a big year with a big reunion! Tori Spelling is giving Beverly Hills, 90210 fans a real treat with a fun glimpse at her New Years Eve plans.

Spelling took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute clip of herself and former castmates Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price, as they recreated a scene from the popular 1990s teen drama.

"It’s a 90210 reunion, as @jenniegarth and I celebrate NYE with @lindsayjprice and @curtisstone on their new show In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis!" Spelling captioned the post, while promoting Price's TV show with her celebrity chef husband, Curtis Stone. "Tune into @hsn+ this Friday at midnight to ring in the New Year with us."

The scene they recreated -- from the show's 10th season -- saw Janet (Price) sitting down with Donna (Spelling) and Kelly (Garth), to reveal that she's pregnant with Steve's (Ian Ziering) baby.

The video begins with the three actors getting together and sitting down on a couch, before transitioning into a snapshot from the episode in question, and it proved to be a hit among fans who gleefully celebrated the gathering in Spelling's comments.

As for Spelling the Garth, the pair have been co-hosting a Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast, 90210MG, since October 2020, and have been reuniting with past co-stars and famous friends each week.