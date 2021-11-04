Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are 'Very Much Struggling' in Their Marriage, Source Says

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are going through a rough patch. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006 and share five children, have been struggling, a source tells ET.

"Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms," a source tells ET. "Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out."

Adding that the couple is "very much struggling," the source noted that it's McDermott's continued alleged infidelities that have hurt the marriage most.

"Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it," the source continued. "Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."

The situation has also put an added strain on Spelling's relationship with her mother, Candy.

"Tori's mom, Candy, also despises Dean, and it's a very hostile and sad situation," the source said.

As for the future, things are still up in the air.

"Tori isn't dating anyone else, and they are trying to figure out the next steps," the source added.

Spelling opened up back in June about no longer sharing a bed with her husband.

"You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," she said on SiriusXM Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live at the time. "[Dean's] in a room."

Spelling put fans in a frenzy back in March when she was spotted without her wedding ring while out and about with her kids at the time. The sighting came months after fans started to speculate what was going on between the two, with many questioning Spelling on McDermott's absence from her Instagram and their family's photo shoot last Christmas.

McDermott publicly admitted to cheating on Spelling in 2014. Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series, True Tori, speaking openly about McDermott's transgressions.