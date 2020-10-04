'Too Hot to Handle': Meet the Cast of Your Next Netflix Quarantine Obsession

If you were obsessed with Love Is Blind and The Circle, then we just found the next binge-worthy series to help keep you entertained while quarantined!

Too Hot to Handle, premiering April 17 on Netflix, is a new show on the streaming service that gives a group of young, sexy individuals from across the globe what they think is the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives. Once they all arrive to Mexico, however, they find out that sex of any kind, including self-gratification, is completely off the table. On top of that, if any of the participants f**k up (literally) they'll lose out on the prize of $100,000.

"We're in sexual rehabilitation," one of the participants jokes in the trailer, which was released on Friday. "All we've got to do is keep our pants on!"

The ban on banging and kissing is all in an effort to help the individuals learn how to develop deeper, more emotional connections over meaningless flings. Can they do it? To be determined, but first, let ET introduce you to the ladies and gents we're working with!

FRANCESCA

Location: British Columbia, Canada

Instagram: @francescafarago



CHLOE

RHONDA

NICOLE

HALEY

KELZ

HARRY

DAVID

MATTHEW

SHARRON

Location: New Jersey, USA

Instagram: @sharrontownsendofficial



All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle drop Friday, April 17 on Netflix. In the meantime, let us know on Twitter if you'll be tuning in!