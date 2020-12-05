Tony Shalhoub Reveals He and Wife Brooke Adams Had Coronavirus

Tony Shalhoub shared in a video on Monday that he and his wife, Brooke Adams, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 66-year-old actor revived his beloved character, Adrian Monk, from his USA show, Monk, for the Peacock web series The At-Home Variety Show, humorously showing how the character -- a detective who has obsessive-compulsive order and a fear of germs -- would be doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. He then revealed his real-life diagnosis at the end of the video when he dropped character.

"I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol," he said as he pet his dog from home. "We really are all Monk now. Last month, my wife, Brooke, and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse."

He then went out on his balcony to participate in a mass clapping for healthcare workers and first responders at 7 p.m.

"Stay safe and stay sane," he says.

Shalhoub and Adams have been married since 1992. They share two daughters together, 31-year-old Josie Lynn and 27-year-old Sophie.

