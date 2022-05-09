Tony Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

On Monday, performers Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry presented the nominees for the 75th annual Tony Awards, which recognizes the best in live theater over the past year.
After the pandemic derailed the 2020 season, the Broadway world is back on track with new and returning star-studded productions resuming performances in New York City. The road to recovery, however, wasn’t without its setbacks. Despite resuming performances, many productions were paused due to coronavirus outbreaks among the cast and crew, forcing the eligibility period to be extended from April 28 to May 4.
That said, the Broadway world is pushing forward and celebrating the achievements of the 2021-2022 season.
Among this year’s top nominees are A Strange Loop, which earned 11 nominations, the most for any original musical or eligible production, and The Lehman Trilogy garnered eight nominations, the most for any original play. Meanwhile, Company and For Colored Girls were the two most recognized revivals of the year, earning nine and seven nominations, respectively.
When it comes to individual recognition, Hugh Jackman earned his second nomination for a Leading Actor in a Musical for The Music Man. He previously won the category in 2004 for The Boy From Oz and was the recipient of a special Tony Award in 2012. Meanwhile, Ruth Negga earned her first-ever nomination for Leading Actress in a Play for Macbeth, and is up against two-time winner Mary-Louise Parker for How I Learned to Drive.
Other notable first-time nominees include Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Take Me Out and Rachel Dratch for POTUS.
Check out the full list of the nominees below and be sure to tune in to see who wins when the 75th annual Tony Awards hosted by Ariana DeBose will be handed out live at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12, during a four-hour television event, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Best Musical
Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Play
Clyde's
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde's
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Book of a Musical
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lynn Nottage, MJ
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Best Original Score
Music: Tom Kitt Lyrics: Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset
Music: Jason Robert Brown Lyrics: Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night
Music: Jason Howland Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare, Paradise Square
Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, SIX: The Musical
Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Costume Design in a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
RELATED CONTENT