Toni Collette and David Galafassi Divorcing After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Toni Collette announced on Wednesday she is splitting from her husband of nearly a two decades, drummer David Galafassi. Collette posted a statement signed by both of them to Instagram beneath a photo of a floral sign reading, "Peace & Love."

"It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing," the actress wrote. "We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully."

Collette and Galafassi signed the short message, "Big thanks."

The two first met in 2002, and tied the knot in January 2003. They share two children, daughter Sage, 14, and son Arlo, 11.

Collette returned from an Instagram hiatus just five days ago, when she reactivated her dormant account with a photo of her holding a drink and looking out a window. "I’m back," she wrote. "Hello world. I love you 💘."

On her Instagram Story a few hours before posting the divorce announcement, Collette shared a quote that reads, "No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."