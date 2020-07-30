Toni Braxton Breaks Her Silence Amid Sister Tamar’s Health Scare

Toni Braxton knows the importance of family. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself with her siblings, amid her sister, Tamar Braxton's, health scare. In the pic, Toni is front and center and surrounded by her family.

"Family is everything! Especially sisters!" the "Un-Break My Heart" singer captioned the throwback pic. Toni's post quickly filled with well wishes for Tamar and their family. Toni's post comes almost a week after Towanda, Traci and Trina Braxton addressed Tamar's hospitalization earlier this month.

According to multiple reports, the Braxton Family Values star was found unresponsive on July 16 by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast.

Adefeso later gave an update on Braxton's condition, thanking people for their thoughts and prayers.

"Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression," the statement given to The Blast said. "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment. Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing."

ET spoke with Tamar in May, where she shared how she was keeping in contact with her family amid quarantine.

"We get together and Zoom and FaceTime all the time, and that’s been pretty fun," she said of virtually spending time with her sisters. "I haven't seen my mom in three months and that’s been really, really tough."

While she had seen some of her family in person, she noted that she couldn't get too close to her big sister, Toni, because of the GRAMMY winner's battle with lupus, which puts her at high risk for COVID-19.

"We've really had a good time and, you know, getting closer and talking about things that need to be talked about probably before we start filming again," she said, adding that she hoped the pandemic continued to put things into perspective for her and her sisters. She also said she was interested in keeping things positive on the show.

Additionally in May, ET spoke with the Braxton sisters about moving past their family problems and putting their family first.

"I'm just really glad that everybody's in a better place," Tamar told ET at the time, with Traci adding, "We're just trying to respect each other's boundaries and just, you know, try to work along with each other, because everybody has differences in what they want in business."

"We're still a work in progress," Towanda admitted. "We're working every day to get better every day, and I just think the one thing that I pulled from this situation is, everything in life is about a choice. Everything in life! You're either gonna be sad or happy, so I'm making the choice to be happy... today."

Toni also noted that "we're family... In the end, we always figure it out, even if we're not loving each other at that moment, we'll always love each other."

"I'm the oldest so, you know, I'm the one that kinda tries to put it all together all the time," she added. "But we just love each other, we fight hard -- I mean, really hard -- but we love hard."