Tom Sandoval Caused Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz to Divorce, Jax Taylor Claims

The 43-year-old reality star made the confession during episode 1 of his and wife Brittany Cartwright’s three-episode show on Peacock’s Watch With feature, which premiered on Thursday, April 13.

"I think he had a lot to do with why they got divorced," Taylor said. "I would like to think they would still be together if it weren’t for Sandoval."

He added, "As much as Katie drives me nuts, I see her point."

Cartwright agreed, saying, "Oh, yeah."

Katie and Tom originally wed in 2016 in a televised ceremony after five years of dating. However, allegedly due to lost paperwork, the union wasn't legally binding. The couple officially and legally tied the knot in 2019 and called it quits in March 2022.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this," Maloney wrote via Instagram at the time. "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage." The exes finalized their split in October 2022.

Last month, Taylor and Cartwright spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about all things Scandoval.

The couple hasn’t been on the Bravo show for two seasons but are still good friends with most of the cast and have been in touch with several of them since news broke that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. The two called it quits on March 10 after the scandal came to light.

"[Sandoval] never had control of Ariana. She’s a very strong, independent woman and I feel like he couldn’t control her, and he can control Raquel very easily," Taylor said. "She’s very easily manipulated, and you can control her like that just by looking at her ... She's easily controllable, you can just tell she’s very co-dependent. She’s the definition of co-dependency."