Tom Mann Says He's 'Still in Shock' Weeks After Fiancée Dani Hampson Died on Their Wedding Day

Tom Mann is remaining open about his grief story following the death of his fiancée, Danielle "Dani" Hampson. The X-Factor star shared an update with fans on Thursday, writing on Instagram that he is still processing Hampson's death after she died at age 34 on what would have been the couple’s wedding day.

"Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life. Still in shock & still no words - my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss," Mann wrote on a photograph of him kissing Hampson on the cheek.

"Nothing can be said or done," Mann wrote, "but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that [our son] Bowie, Dan's family, my family & I have received. It has overwhelmed us."

Hampson passed away in the early morning on June 18, leaving behind Mann and their 1-year-old son, Bowie. "In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude," Mann continued in his Instagram story. "But we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani. She was the best of the best, and that is a testament to her. Thank you."

Mann also posted a picture of Hampson holding Bowie bundled in a bear onesie.

Prior to Thursday, Mann also shared a tribute to Hampson on June 26, writing that "There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan." He had initially announced her death on June 20, telling fans, "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."