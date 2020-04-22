Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s 'Spider-Man' Superfan Son Billy for His 3rd Birthday

Not many kids can say that Peter Parker came to their birthday party! Jimmy Kimmel decided to take full advantage of his son's quarantined third birthday bash by bringing Spider-Man himself to the festivities.

The 52-year-old late-night host interviewed Marvel star Tom Holland on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, which also happened to be his son's special day. Billy is a massive Spider-Man fan and was going to have a party themed after the web slinger.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the birthday plans had to change. Holland, 23, video chatted from his London home with his three roommates and agreed to give Billy a special birthday shout out.

"I have a favor to ask of you and that is this, my son Billy turns three years old today, we watched both of your Spider-Man movies over and over and over again," Kimmel explained to Holland. "And we promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party. Now, of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody's coming to his party, his party is just us, and I was wondering if you would say hello to him. I can't guarantee it's going to register, but would you mind?"

Of course, Holland was down, changing into a makeshift red suit like his teenage superhero alter ego to surprise Billy, who was rocking his own Spidey suit. When Holland took his mask off, Billy's older sister, Jane Kimmel, declared, "That is Peter Parker!"

"Hey, Billy, it's nice to meet you. My name's Peter Parker. I live in Queens, New York," Holland said, putting on his American accent.

An overcome Billy grinned, hiding his face in his dad's shoulder with excitement.

"Jane, what did you say about Peter Parker's face?" Kimmel asked his daughter.

"It's cute!" Jane exclaimed before getting shy.

The group then sang "Happy Birthday" to Billy as he blew out the candle on his Spider-Man cake.

