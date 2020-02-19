Tom Holland Addresses Viral 'Back to the Future' Deepfake Clip (Exclusive)

For some fans, the idea of Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. starring in a remake of Back to the Future was sparked recently by a viral "deepfake" video reimagining the 1985 time-travel comedy.

The clip used digital technology to map Holland's face onto Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly, and Downey Jr.'s face onto Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown. It's the latest in a growing trend of similar videos using the technology to dream cast classic films.

However, considering the popularity of reboots and revivals, this particular experiment spurred some fans to try and will a remake into existence. However, it sounds like Holland has no interest.

ET's Keltie Knight spoken with Holland on the red carpet at the premiere of his new Pixar animated comedy Onward in Hollywood on Tuesday, where he addressed the viral video and whether or not he'd ever consider being a part of a Back to the Future remake.

"I would not be interested because that is a perfect movie," Holland said, definitively.

The 23-year-old star explained that playing the character would also be redundant when it came to his own body of work.

"When I first got Spider-Man, my goal was to be my generation's Marty McFly," Holland explained. "When I was on the press tour, a journalist said to me, 'You realize you're like Marty McFly in this movie?' And I was like, '[OK!] Done.'"

While fans might not see Holland taking a seat in a time-traveling DeLorean any time soon, the young star recently reteamed with his fellow MCU co-star Chris Pratt for Pixar's fun suburban fantasy Onward.

In the film, Pratt and Holland voice Barley and Ian, a pair of elf brothers in a fantasy-inspired suburbia who go on a magical quest for the chance to meet their late father, who died when Barley was an infant and before Ian was even born.

According to Holland, the project is powerful, meaningful, and has the potential to make a difference.

"It's a film about emotions and it's a film about connectivity," he shared. I feel that young boys, especially, have a hard time expressing how they feel, and I think this film will really help people feel more comfortable doing that."

Pratt also spoke with ET about the project at the premiere, and explained, "I don't think you have to be a boy to enjoy the story of brotherhood in this story, just like you don't have to be a girl to enjoy the sisterhood of Frozen."

Pratt also reflected on the universal messages that the film strives to explore:"It's okay to feel vulnerable and it's important to understand the relationships you have in your life and not take them for granted."

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6.