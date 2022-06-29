Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Expecting Their First Child, Actress Debuts Baby Bump

Baby on board! Tom Hiddleston's fiancée Zawe Ashton revealed that the couple are expecting their first child when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

Ashton -- who revealed she was engaged to the Loki star in March -- rocked a golden gown that shined nearly as brightly as she did while walking the carpet at the premiere of her new film Mr. Malcolm's List at the DGA Theater in New York City on Wednesday.

Ashton posed for photographers and smiled on the carpet in the ethereal ensemble -- a tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture which cascaded over her burgeoning baby bump.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The couple's pregnancy was confirmed by Voguein a special behind-the-scenes pictorial showing her preparing for the premiere.

While Hiddleston was not in attendance at the premiere, Ashton was joined by several of her co-stars, including Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto and Theo James.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

ET learned in March that the pair will be tying the knot after sparking engagement rumors while attending the British Academy Film Awards.

While the couple has been very reserved and private about their romance, Hiddleston expressed his excitement over his relationship back in April after ET's Rachel Smith congratulated him on his engagement while on The Essex Serpent red carpet.

"Thank you very much. Yes, I’m very happy," Hiddleston gushed while at the premiere for the Apple TV+ series. "I’m so happy."

Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal, which premiered in London's West End before they brought it to Broadway. Though they didn't confirm their relationship status at the time, some reports claim they started dating after working together on the production.

Congrats to the happy couple!