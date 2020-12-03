Tom Hanks Reveals He and Rita Wilson Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The celebrity couple, who is currently in Australia, confirmed the news via Instagram on Wednesday, sending a message to their fans.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks began. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."



"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Hanks was working on pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film.

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), " a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson tells ET in a statement. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."

The news comes shortly after President Donald Trump delivered a Presidential Address, limiting travel from Europe to the U.S for the next 30 days.

Wednesday also saw a number of late-night shows announcing that they would no longer be taping with live studio audiences due to health concerns. CBS announced that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will no longer be filmed with a live audience beginning next Monday.

NBC stated that starting next Monday, both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers will also no longer tape with a live audience. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is also stopping live audience tapings, as is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, among others.

