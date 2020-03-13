Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Health Update After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are speaking out with a health update.

One day after revealing the news that they'd both tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, the celebrity couple took to Instagram once more to let fans know how they are coping as they stay together in isolation.

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote, alongside a snapshot of himself and his wife. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness."

The two-time Oscar winner added that he and Wilson are "taking it one-day-at-a-time."

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" he continued. "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

Meanwhile, Wilson also shared an update, alongside a similar snapshot as her husband's, and thanks everyone for the love and kindness.

"So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support," Wilson wrote. "Means so much and strengthens us."

The pair took first took to Instagram Wednesday night to announce the news that they had contracted the coronavirus, which has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

