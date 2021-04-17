Tom Felton Honors 'Harry Potter' On-Screen Mom Helen McCrory in Heartbreaking Post

The 33-year-old Harry Potter actor took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to his on-screen mother and late co-star. Felton portrayed Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, while McCrory played Narcissa Malfoy. Felton posted a still from one of the final films, in which he is seen holding McCrory's hand during the last battle between Harry and Voldemort.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen," Felton expressed. "She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."

Jason Isaacs, known for his roles as Lucius Malfoy, also remembered his on-screen wife by sharing the same photo.

"Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma [Hewitt] 'I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen,'" Isaacs began. "After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don’t think that any more...I know it."

He added, "Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight."

The actor noted that McCrory's "proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They’ve lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids. xxx."

The actress died after a battle with cancer. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced the sad news on Friday. The two had been married since 2007 and shared two children together -- 14-year-old daughter Mannon and 13-year-old son Gulliver. Lewis said she died peacefully at home.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of loss from friends and family," Lewis wrote in a statement he shared on social media. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."