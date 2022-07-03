Tom Cruise Rings In His 60th Birthday Watching the British F1 Grand Prix

Tom Cruise is marking his 60th birthday in style, watching the British F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. The Top Gun star attended the event in support of Lewis Hamilton, who cruise said is a "great friend."

Cruise was all smiles in the VIP section of the event in Northampton, England. He donned a light blue polo shoot and smiled for photos with fans.

Ahead of the event, Cruise chatted for an interview with Martin Brundle for Sky Sports. When asked about who he was rooting for, Cruise revealed, "Lewis always," he said. "He's a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Cruise watched the Grand Prix alongside members of the pit crew in the Mercedes garage, according to reports from The Press Association. Gordon Ramsay and Geri Halliwell were also in attendance.

Before spending the day at the track, Cruise made his birthday a weekend-long celebration, attending Adele's concert at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London. He watched as the multi-GRAMMY Award winner returned to the stage in her first concert in five years in front of a live audience. “My God, I’m back at home,” Adele announced to the massive, 65,000-person audience.

Cruise is also no stranger to life in the U.K. The star is currently filming the latest Mission Impossible installment there.