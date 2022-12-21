Tom Cruise Attempts His 'Most Dangerous' Stunt Yet in New 'Mission: Impossible' Movie

Tom Cruise is pushing himself to the limit for his next project. In a video shared to social media on Monday, fans got an inside look at how Cruise prepared to complete the most dangerous stunt of his career -- a motorcycle jump off of a cliff into a base jump -- for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

"I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid," Cruise said of the stunt. "It all comes down to one thing -- the audience."

Christopher McQuarrie, the film's director, admitted that "there's a lot going into this stunt."

"Tom put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of the particular disciplines involved to make this whole thing happen," McQuarrie said.

Cruise lived by his "don't be careful, be confident" mantra as he underwent a year of base training, advanced skydive training, a lot of canopy skills and a lot of tracking in preparation for the stunt.

"I have to get so good at this that there's just no way that I miss my marks," Cruise, who completed over 500 skydives and more than 13,000 motocross jumps during his training, said.

Even with the help of drone cameras, a GPS chip, a ramp constructed with materials flown in by helicopter, and Cruise's internal speedometer -- the motorcycle doesn't have one -- base jumping coach Miles Daisher revealed that there are lots of things that could go wrong, so much so that "you're not going to make it."

Cruise did make it, though, completing the dangerous stunt six times in one day.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," McQuarrie said. "The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for Mission 8."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters next summer.