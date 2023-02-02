Tom Brady Shares Rare Family Pics With Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen After Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady is embracing his blended family following his second retirement announcement. The 45-year-old quarterback took to his Instagram Stories to share some sweet family photos shortly after posting an emotional video announcing his retirement.

The father of three was clearly in his feelings as he looked back at the candid moments with his kids and exes.

In one rare pic, Brady and his ex Bridget Moynahan posed with their 15-year-old son, Jack. Brady and Moynahan split when she was pregnant with Jack and he quickly moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brady also posted many more photos of himself and Bundchen with their kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

After Brady initially announced his retirement in early 2022, he came out of retirement less than two months later. This decision has been cited as one of the potential reasons for the end of Brady and Bündchen's marriage.

Despite this, Bündchen commented on her ex's new retirement video on Wednesday, writing, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼"

In October 2022, Brady and Bündchen announced that they had finalized their divorce.

At the time a source told ET that Bündchen was "devastated," but added, "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."