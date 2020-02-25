Tom Brady Says He's Been 'Deeply Affected' by 'Real Life Superhero' Kobe Bryant's Death

Tom Brady is still struggling to come to terms with the death of Kobe Bryant. The former LA Lakers star tragically died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month.

On Tuesday, Brady, 42, took to Instagram where he shared an image of Kobe and Gigi along with a message he titled, "What's really important?"

"I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi, and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago," Brady began the lengthy post. "Since then, I've witnessed the well deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it's helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?"

He went on to explain that Kobe mastered his craft both on the court and off.

"For some, these days are the pinnacle in their life, and there's nothing wrong with that but it's clear to me, for Kobe, that was how he lived his life in every way," he said of the peak of the former NBA star's career. "In his second chapter you saw even more. You saw his excitement for life, and for achieving in areas only he thought possible."

Brady praised Bryant, adding, "His mere presence had an effect on everybody he was around. He had the energy to recognize in others what they could not recognize in themselves. I think that's why I will miss him most. Because we all know the world needs more of that leadership and positivity."

The NFL star called Bryant "the real life superhero our world needs," adding, "He was doing more than his share."

He concluded his message, writing, "If there is anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event, it is this, SEIZE THE DAY. That's what Kobe always did, and that's what he wanted for us too."

On Monday, celebrities and fans alike gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor Kobe and Gigi with touching tributes in the "Celebration of Life" memorial service. For more, watch the clip below: