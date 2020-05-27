Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Son Hilariously Crashes Their TikTok Challenge

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen launched the 39-year-old model's TikTok account with a couple's challenge. However, little did they know that their 10-year-old son, Benjamin, would also want in on the fun.

In the video, the spouses of 11 years sit together on a couch while answering questions with their eyes closed. Benjamin crouches behind the furniture offering up his own answers.

Though they disagree on several questions, the pair confirm that the 42-year-old quarterback is more spoiled, a bigger baby when sick, requires more attention, and has more clothes. As for the supermodel, she eats more, is the better singer, and is more annoying when hungry.

The video ends with Benjamin popping up to claim that he is never wrong.

Brady and Bundchen are parents to Benjamin and 7-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

