Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Post Sweet Messages for Daughter Vivian on Her 9th Birthday

Two truly proud parents. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen couldn't be happier celebrating their daughter Vivian's ninth birthday.

The NFL superstar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet message on the special occasion, along with a photo of his little girl throwing a football to him in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room.

"9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!" Brady captioned the heartwarming photo. "Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy birthday."

Brady added that he's "looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍"

Bündchen also commemorated the big day with a snapshot and sweet message of her own.

The proud mom shared a pic of herself and her daughter in the water, resting their arms on a wooden dock and smiling into each other's faces.

"Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy," she captioned the post. "You make everyday brighter!"

Brady and Bündchen also share an 11-year-old son, Benjamin, while Brady is the father to 14-year-old son Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

