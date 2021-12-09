Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Son Benjamin’s 12th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's son is 12! The proud parents took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Benjamin's birthday with sweet posts.

To mark the occasion, Brady shared a photo of Benjamin smiling for the camera as he sports orange shorts and a graphic T-shirt. "Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way," the 44-year-old NFL pro gushed. "You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!"

Bündchen, meanwhile, shared two beach pics for Benjamin's big day. The first showed the 41-year-old bikini-clad model hugging her son, while the second was of Benjamin walking in the ocean.

"Happy birthday my sweet Benny!" Bündchen wrote. "You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!"

Benjamin's birthday came just days after his sister, Vivian, turned nine. For that special day, Brady wrote that "there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel" than his daughter, while Bündchen gushed over her "little sunshine," noting, "You make everyday [sic] brighter!"

The NFL quarterback is also dad to a 14-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. On his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady recently opened up about his hope that Jack will one day play football at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

"I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, 'That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the Big House someday,'" Brady recalled after Michigan's big win against Ohio State. "'You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.'"

"And my wife was like, 'Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sake!'" Brady said with a laugh. "It was a great day for our family."