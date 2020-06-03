Tom Bergeron on Why He Picked the Taco Mask Following ‘Masked Singer’ Elimination (Exclusive)

After hosting 28 seasons of Dancing With the Stars, Tom Bergeron decided to try his hand at another reality talent competition series by showing off his crooning skills on The Masked Singer.

Decked out head-to-toe in a tortilla shell and all the fixings as The Taco, Bergeron was unmasked on Wednesday during the final night of the Group B performances, after singing a lively cover of the Four Tops' classic "I Can't Help Myself."

On Thursday, Bergeron sat down with Kevin Frazier on Entertainment Tonight, and he opened up about his time on the show and why he chose to perform as The Taco.

"I was the last person cast in Group B, and by that point they only had two choices: obviously a taco costume, and the other was a jellyfish," Bergeron explained with a cringe. "So I think I picked the right one.

He explained that watching a Taco sing and dance is probably "more entertaining than watching something that you think might sting you."

The costume was one of the strangest and goofiest in the show's three seasons -- which is saying a lot. And for Bergeron, the crunchy shell and bulbous red tomato head with a cartoonish face presented some challenges.

"The tomato mask was the easiest part, the hardest part was the hard-shelled taco itself," he recalled. "The second number I did was 'Bossa Nova Baby,' an Elvis Presley tune -- you try shaking your hips in a taco shell. It ain't happenin'!"

Bergeron also joked that being The Taco has changed his relationships with the food itself.

"I've always been very fond of tacos. [My costume], out of respect for my trainer, was a vegan taco," he explained. "I'll never eat one quite the same! It's like family now."

One of the hardest things about being a contestant on The Masked Singer is the intense level of secrecy required. Celebs have to keep the fact that they are on the show from almost everyone, often even their own families.

However, for Bergeron, keeping secrets is something he's particularly good at.

"When my wife was pregnant with our first daughter years ago, I wanted to find out the sex of the baby at the ultrasound and she didn't," Bergeron recalled. "So I knew for six months for the second and third trimester we were having a girl and I kept that secret from my wife!"

He also kept his Masked Singer secret from all his friends at Dancing With the Stars. However, it's his role on DWTS that sealed the deal when it came to signing on to compete this season.

"That was really largely the reason I did it -- a lot of the production staff of Masked Singer are alums of Dancing with the Stars, so for me it was like a hidden homecoming," he explained. "And they do the show on the very same soundstage where we do Dancing with the Stars."

"Jenny [McCarthy] has my dressing room!" he added with a laugh. "So I almost wanted to see if my security badge worked still."

