Tom Arnold Reveals 75-Pound Weight Loss, Celebrates Being 5 Years Sober

Tom Arnold is opening up about his dramatic 75-pound weight loss. The comedic actor says the change came after suffering a mini-stroke and massive organ failure.

"It all started in January," the True Lies star tells Us Weekly. "I was giving the kids a bath and turned around to count to 10 when suddenly my vision in my right eye went black as if there was a curtain coming down over my eye. I had a mini-stroke. I checked into the hospital for the 24-hour stroke protocol."

Arnold says that the fear of leaving his children behind pushed him to find a life coach that helped make a difference in his health. "As a 63-year-old single father of a 9 and 6-year-old, it was scary," he says. "On top of all this, I had massive organ failure two years ago. My doctor changed my medication, but I knew I needed to make bigger changes because I really dropped the ball on self-care."

Beyond his weight loss, Arnold also celebrated five years of sobriety on Friday, taking to Instagram to reflect on the milestone.

"I'm 5 years clean & sober today," he wrote beneath a photo of him and his kids at the beach. "5 years of being present everyday for my kids. I've also been my best self dealing with a couple health cares, financial issues & a high conflict divorce." Arnold finalized his divorce from Ashley Groussman in 2020. "I'm blessed & full of love & gratitude for my friends, fellow alcoholics & the grace of G-d."

Arnold also celebrated his new lease on life over Independence Day weekend, writing on Instagram, "Happy 4th of July. Today I'm celebrating my independence from 75 nasty pounds since January." He ended the post by naming the life coach who has guided him through this year: "Thank you Charles D'Angelo!"

"He really stresses the importance of emotions and thinking about what you deserve," Arnold said of D’Angelo. "That was a huge game-changer for me."