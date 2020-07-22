Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman's Divorce Finalized After 10 Years of Marriage

Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman have officially finalized their divorce. After calling it quits last year, the 61-year-old actor and Groussman's dissolution of marriage was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 16.

According to court docs obtained by ET, the pair list Jan. 1, 2019, as their date of separation, with irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Per the docs, the two will have joint custody of their children, 7-year-old son Jax and 4-year-old daughter Quinn. They will also split time during the week and holidays evenly.

Per the docs, Arnold was ordered to pay his ex-wife $4,383 in spousal support per month until he turns 65. He will also pay $2,617 in child support per month until their children turn 18. Additionally, the actor will pay Groussman 50 percent of the net income from "all right, title and interest in 12 intellectual properties relating to underlying works which were created during the marriage," including NCIS, Trailer Park Boys, Hard Breakers and more. Arnold also permanently waived all rights to receive or claim spousal support. ET has reached out to the couple's rep for comment.

Arnold and Groussman got married in November 2009. Back in January 2019, Arnold confirmed to ET that he and his wife were splitting after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“For the last couple years we grew apart and have been moving in different directions, which is why at this time we have decided to end our marriage," Arnold said in a statement. "I told Ashley that it's her life, we had great years together and there doesn't have to be a reason or a bad guy to move on. Go live your life, you owe me nothing."

"We’re both crazy about these kids. We have two amazing children that we love very much and while she has moved out we will be working together to co-parent," he continued. "My kids are my entire life and their happiness is all I care about. We ask for privacy during this time of transition in our family.”

This is Arnold's fourth marriage. He was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999, and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.

