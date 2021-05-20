'To Live and Die in LA' Season 2 Explores the Disappearance of Elaine Park: Listen to the Trailer

The hit true-crime podcast To Live and Die in LA is back with an all-new season hosted by Neil Strauss as the focus shifts to the disappearance of 20-year-old California resident Elaine Park, who first went missing in 2017. ET is exclusively debuting the first trailer for season 2, which premieres on May 27.

Teaming up with Incubus guitarist Michael Einziger, concert violinist Anne-Marie Simpson, and Strauss’ then-wife and author, Ingrid De La O as well as investigator Jayden Brant, the host attempts to uncover what happened to Park after she went to a movie with her ex-boyfriend and then slept over at his Calabasas home on the evening of Jan. 28, 2017. Shown leaving the next morning, Park hasn’t been seen since. Adding to the mystery is the fact that her car was found in Malibu five days later, with all of her belongings still inside.

In the five years that have passed, Park still remains missing and her case is filled with many unanswered questions. And now Strauss, who was first introduced to the case by De La O, is obsessed with finding justice for Park.

“I began investigating this case for two reasons. The first was to save my marriage. That one didn't work out. The second was to find Elaine Park and provide answers for her loved ones,” Strauss tells ET. “Whether or not that works out depends on the response to this podcast. Someone listening knows something, and I urge them to come forward anonymously, whether through our tip line or the Glendale Police Department.”

In the end, his hope is that the podcast will draw attention to the case and help find Park -- or solve the mystery of what happened to her.

Tenderfoot TV/Cadence 13

In partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company, season 2 follows the podcast’s acclaimed 2019 debut, in which the award-winning journalist and Rolling Stone contributing editor investigated the tragic death of aspiring Hollywood actress Adea Shabani. The new season, as it turns out, is both a sequel and prequel to Shabani’s story, with Park’s disappearance predating her death by one year and Strauss investigating both at the same time.

To Live and Die in LA season 2 is the latest from Tenderfoot TV, which has been behind previous hits Up and Vanished, Atlanta Monster and Looking for LaToya, Insecure’s show-within-a-show inspired by Strauss’ podcast. “I was obsessed with To Live and Die in LA, and other people were listening to other true-crime podcasts or watching shows," Rae explained to ET at the time.

To Live and Die in LA season 2 is available on all platforms starting May 27, including Tenderfoot+ with ad-free listening options for premium subscribers.