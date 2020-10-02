'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You': Everything You Need to Know Before Watching the Sequel

Starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky, viewers of To All the Boys I've Loved Before were quickly taken with the hilarious and heartwarming movie that showcased what happens when private love letters end up in the hands of their subjects.

Ahead of the sequel's Wednesday release on Netflix, ET's got you covered with everything you need to know -- from a recap of the first flick to what new characters to look out for in the follow-up.

Keep reading for a full To All the Boys rundown.

What happened in the first movie?

Fans meet high school junior Lara Jean, who takes it upon herself to write -- and address! -- love letters to the boys she has crushes on. Though Lara Jean never planned to mail the romantic notes, her younger sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), has other ideas.

Lara Jean finds out the letters have been released when one of the boys, Peter Kavinsky, approaches her at school... and she promptly faints. To divert attention from another one of her crushes -- Josh (Israel Broussard), who previously dated her older sister, Margot (Janel Parrish) -- Lara Jean kisses Peter.

The duo quickly devises a plan, pretending to date one another to throw off Josh and to make Peter's ex, Gen (Emilija Baranac), jealous. Real feelings develop between Peter and Lara Jean, though, and they end up kissing in a hot tub during a ski trip.

After a video of their makeout session leaks and Gen makes Lara Jean believe Peter doesn't care about her, Lara Jean ends things with Peter. They eventually work it out, though, and confess their love for each other on the football field.

While the movie ends with Lara Jean and Peter happily coupled up, it teased drama to come in the sequel with a mid-credits scene that shows another letter recipient, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Burtchett), arriving at Lara Jean's door.

Who is returning for the sequel?

Along with Condor and Centineo reprising their roles, Lara Jean's sisters will return. Things with the three girls ended on a positive note in the first flick, with Lara Jean forgiving Kitty for sending her letters and Margot forgiving Lara Jean for crushing on her ex.

Trezzo Mahoro will return as Lucas, one of Lara Jean's former crushes and current friends. In the first film, he came out as gay to Lara Jean after receiving her letter.

Emilija Baranac will also be back as Peter's ex, Gen. Her return will come shortly after she admitted releasing the video of Peter and Lara Jean making out because she was jealous.

John Corbett will reprise his role as Dr. Covey, Lara Jean's dad, while Madeleine Arthur will continue to play Chris, Lara Jean's best friend and Gen's cousin.

Where will the second movie pick up?

TATB 2 will begin with Lara Jean and Peter happily doing cute couple things, from going on a date to celebrating Valentine's Day. John Ambrose, who will be played by Jordan Fisher in the sequel, reappears, though, and throws everything into disarray.

"The sequel picks up like no time has passed from the first movie. Lara Jean and Peter are in a really good place. They're having a great time. It's an awesome relationship," Condor told ET last year. "The movie is a little bit more mature in the sense that all of a sudden, things aren't perfect anymore and you're actually dealing with real-life relationship problems. Our new character, John Ambrose, comes in and kind of shakes things up."

"The whole movie is like two movies in one, kind of," she added. "We have the Peter and Lara Jean story but we also have the Lara Jean and John Ambrose story, and it is a fully flushed, more mature movie, which I really, really like. We're just doing the same [thing] and making it better, which is great, and having more boys!"

What happens with Peter Kavinsky?!

While Peter was actively swoon-worthy in the first flick, Condor told ET that he won't be quite so perfect in the sequel.

"It would be impossible for Peter Kavinsky to not be dreamy! In this movie, Peter Kavinsky is still very dreamy. He's still super ideal, but he's flawed in this movie and he's more of a real person because no one can be perfect, right?" she said. "This movie shines a light on Peter as a normal person. He has flaws and makes mistakes as well, which Noah has loved doing that because it makes him a more real character and really relatable."

"But he's just as dreamy as the first," she promised.

Despite their relationship struggles, Centineo told ET that Lara Jean and Peter's "intentions are good."

"They have to grow up and they have to look at those issues head-on," he said. "They just want to protect each other though."

Just who is John Ambrose McClaren?

In comes John Ambrose, Lara Jean's Model UN pal and childhood crush. Fisher teased to ET that those who become fans of John Ambrose will "probably" need to stock up on some tissues.

"If you read the book, you would know that there are some challenges and John Ambrose, unfortunately, suffers from that," Fisher said, adding in a separate interview that his character "shakes everything up."

"John Ambrose is a daddy," Fisher quipped, using the popular internet slang term. "I'm not gonna lie. He's dope. He's the guy you hope she ends up with in the grand scheme of things because he just has his head on his shoulders and he's very together and he's charming and all of these things."

In an interview with ET, Condor promised that John Ambrose will be "a disruptive force" who will "stress people out."

As for how Lara Jean feels about the new guy, Condor admitted that "there are major moments... where I'm like, 'Whoa, Jordan makes a really valid go and maybe Lara Jean should be with him.'"

"It's very convincing and John Ambrose is so charming and John Ambrose is kind of the male version of Lara Jean; they're super compatible," she added. "It's a true charm battle and I love it."

Who are the new characters?

In addition to John Ambrose, fans can expect even more new characters in TATB 2. Holland Taylor is set to star as Stormy, a new confidant for Lara Jean; Riverdale's Ross Butler will play Trevor Pike, one of Peter's best friends; and Sarayu Blue has been cast as Trina Rothschild, Lara Jean's neighbor.

Is there going to be a third movie?

Yes! In fact, the second and third films were shot at the same time. Last year, Condor teased a little bit about what fans can expect from the third installment.

"[We got to] go to three different locations and shoot -- we shot all over the world -- so it'll be really fun," she told ET.

As for if John Ambrose will make an appearance in the third movie -- his character does not appear in the third book -- Fisher told ET, "What's the next question? I can't confirm or deny."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.

