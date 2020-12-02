'To All the Boys 2': Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Break Down 'P.S. I Still Love You' Ending (Exclusive)

Let's talk about that To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You ending!

When the couple visited their childhood treehouse, just in time to see it torn down (perhaps a metaphor for their impending adulthood), Lara Jean and Peter walked hand in hand through a secret garden-inspired gate as they closed one chapter of their romance and entered another. As they met for a final kiss, everything else floated away -- quite literally -- as Lara Jean and Peter were in their own world.

"Magical," Condor tells ET's Katie Krause of the final shot in the sequel. "I remember shooting it and being like, 'Man, this feels really right. I think it's... ultimately, you're so torn, but ultimately you're so fulfilled when you watch it. You're like, 'Oh, thank goodness!'"

Condor and Centineo explained that the last scene between Lara Jean and Peter is meant to convey the feelings one would have with a true love.

"It's usually reserved for first kisses, feelings like that, but when you kiss somebody and you just feel like you're lifting up into outer space," Centineo tells ET. "Man, it's just, like, so right and so great. It's that moment of reconnection, it's beautiful."

"It's kind of like when you're in love... If you're truly in love, I think the world kind of falls away and it's just you and that person and I think that's what we were trying to do," Condor says. "Ultimately, we didn't even want people to necessarily notice... Hopefully we pulled it off."

Adds author Jenny Han, whose novels the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies are based: "My own interpretation of it is that they're so lost in each other and completely focused on each other that the whole rest of the world just kind of slips away."

Though Lara Jean and Peter work through their relationship problems and come together by the end of P.S. I Still Love You, the couple endured a lot of challenges -- whether it was internal or external factors. During the movie, the two decide to break things off in a heartbreaking scene at the aquarium, where Lara Jean returns her prized necklace to Peter.

"I think they'll be crushed. You never want to see a couple break up," Centineo says of Lara Jean and Peter's breakup. "But ultimately, they get back together, so it's a little bit of hope. You can have problems and challenges and issues in a relationship and work through them and even come out stronger after those issues and I think that's so exciting. I think fans are going to love that. I'm excited for them to see that."

"They're going to feel more," Condor says. "People are going in like Peter Kavinsky fans and I think the movie really honestly sways that, so I think people are going to feel confused. I felt confused every day driving home from work. I'm like, 'What is she going through? What's happening?' I'm conflicted as well. I hope that they feel confused 'cause then I did my job right."

With the way the sequel ends, what awaits Lara Jean and Peter as they embark on the next chapter together is facing real-world, adult problems in the upcoming third movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. College, for one thing, will be one of the central conflicts for the couple in the new film.

"A lot of the third movie is based around college," Condor confirms, adding that it is "definitely the most mature movie" in the To All the Boys franchise. "We tackle more real life because there's really no distractions. It's just him and I, and [we] figure it out."

"I think she really starts to make decisions for herself that might be unpopular but I think at the end of the day, as a young woman, you have to protect your own heart and make the decisions that are truly right for you regardless of the other people around you," she previews. "Lara Jean loves love and she loves the guys, but at the end of the day, I know that she's good on her own as well. We'll see. It's very satisfying, like, 'Yes, girl! Get your life!'"

In the third book, Peter gets a lacrosse scholarship to the University of Virginia while Lara Jean has dreams of attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As these things often go, complications arise that threaten their relationship on a much deeper level than unexpected crushes or past loves.

"Y'all ain't ready for the third movie, that's all I can say," Centineo teases. "I haven't seen it cover to cover but the storyline is one of my favorites of the three [movies]."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is streaming now on Netflix.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.