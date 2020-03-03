Tisha Campbell Shares Update on Possible 'Martin' Revival (Exclusive)

With the TV sitcom revival trend still going strong, there's long been talks of breathing new life into the hit '90s sitcom Martin -- and star Tisha Campbell shared an update with fans on Monday.

Campbell and her Outmatched co-star Maggie Lawson sat down with ET's Lauren Zima, and she addressed the rumors swirling around efforts to revive the sitcom -- which also starred Martin Lawrence and ran from 1992 to 1997.

While Campbell said that talks are in progress, the main thing holding the project up is everyone's busy schedules.

"Everybody's working their behinds off," Campbell said. "So we're all trying to find the time."

"Tichina [Arnold] has her show, and Martin and his movies," Campbell said, referring to Arnold's work on the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, as well as Lawrence's recent work starring alongside Will Smith in the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise.

"Carl [Anthony Payne II] is working constantly and doing stand-up," Campbell added, "So the time is so hard to kind of schedule to do something like that."

Campbell also said that another concern the cast has had with moving forward with the revival is the untimely death of co-star Thomas Mikal Ford -- who died as a result of medical complications in October 2016 at the age of 52.

"Rest in peace Tommy," Campbell shared. "That's one of the reasons why it's a little hard, because Tommy's not with us.

However, Campbell assured fans that they're "still talking" about the possibility, and that they all "love each other so much."

Meanwhile, Campbell herself is currently busy starring on the Fox sitcom Outmatched, alongside Lawson, Jason Biggs, and Finesse Mitchell. She adds she's having a great time on the series.

"They're absolutely wonderful and everybody from the crew, we all get along," she exclaimed.

"I think too, because we've been doing this for so long, each and every one of us individually, we kinda get it."

"I love you so much," Lawson marveled over her friend and co-star. "She's a legend."

Outmatched airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.