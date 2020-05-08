T.I.'s Stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy

Zonnique Pullins is pregnant! T.I.'s stepdaughter is expecting her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, People announced Tuesday. The mom-to-be is five months along and shared that her pregnancy so far has been "really easy." Izzy is already father to two other children.

"With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, 'Oh, it's going to be really hard,'" she shared. "I never really had morning sickness."

Additionally, on the premiere episode of her new talk show, The Mix, Pullins also revealed that she is having a girl.

"My mom has been so excited with me," she said. "She has sent me pictures of babies every day."

Pullins' mother, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, couldn't help but also share the exciting news, writing on Instagram, "I can finally say...My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!! @zonniquejailee @bandhunta_izzy Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all"

ET spoke with Harris earlier this year, where she touched on how she's spending time with her kids and family amid quarantine. She also got candid about being Pullins' momager from a young age and pushing her to be the best that she can be as an artist.

"She started with the OMG Girlz. I took them through the ringer," she said of her daughter's former girl group. "[My kids] have the ability to go out there and shine, and be a great artist. They have the know-how, they have the talent. They know what it takes. So that took me being very tough on them. I learned a lot from that, how to deal with my child, particularly. It was different when I would just come in and be like, ‘Hey, I don’t like the way you are doing it. It’s lazy.' You know what I’m saying? She was like, ‘It takes away from my energy.' So now I’ve learned that I let her go in and let her do her thing."