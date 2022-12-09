Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie

Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son. The 83-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out about her son, Ronnie Turner, the same day his wife, Afida Turner, shared the news of his death. He was 62.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

In Afida's post announcing Ronnie's death, she referred to her husband as her "best friend."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no able to save you," she wrote in part. "Love you for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad this is a tragedy."

The LAPD told ET that their West Valley Division officers responded to a radio call of a death investigation at the 17000 block of Magnolia Boulevard on Thursday morning. The L.A. County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that the ID of the man is "pending," but it was confirmed to be a male in his 60s.

TMZ, who was first to report Ronnie's death, said that the person who called 911 noted that Ronnie was having trouble breathing and eventually stopped. Despite bystanders' CPR attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Ronnie was one of Tina's four sons. She shared him with her ex-husband, Ike Turner. Tina also adopted Ike's two sons from a previous relationship: Michael, 63, and Ike Jr., 64. Her son, Craig, from her previous relationship with Raymond Hill, died by suicide in 2018 at age 59.

"I think Craig was lonely -- that's what I think really got him more than anything else," Tina toldCBS Sunday Morning in 2019. "I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I'm sensing that he's in a good place. I really do."